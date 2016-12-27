Taylor Swift visits 96-year-old fan in Missouri, sings ‘Shake it Off’

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, Taylor Swift performs during the "1989" world tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Swift is releasing a live concert special on Dec. 20, from her star-studded "1989 World Tour" exclusively on Apple Music, the pop star announced Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
ST. LOUIS (AP) – Ninety-six-year-old Cyrus Porter is a devoted Taylor Swift fan and has traveled to her shows, but on Monday, he didn’t have to go anywhere. Swift came to him.

A day after Porter hosted 72 people for Christmas, a van pulled into the driveway of his home in New Madrid, about 130 miles south of St. Louis.

Out stepped Swift and her parents. The 27-year-old singer stayed about an hour and sang “Shake It Off” as Porter’s relatives sang along.

Swift had learned about the World War II combat veteran’s fandom and decided to surprise him.

