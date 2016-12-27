Suspended Kingsport nursing home has history of deficiencies

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Before Brookhaven Manor’s most recent inspection, previous surveys and complaint investigations dating back to 2013 identified nearly 40 health deficiencies combined, according to data on Medicare.gov.

The State of Tennessee suspended new admissions to the Kingsport nursing home last week amid concerns of abuse and other issues. Our review of past inspection data identified five concerns at Brookhaven Manor in 2015, seven in 2014 and 26 in 2013.

Among the issues inspectors have identified since 2013 include concerns about the nursing home’s abuse policy and protocol, infection control and the treatment of bed sores.

Brookhaven Manor has an overall rating on Medicare.gov of just one out of five stars.

We once again reached out to the nursing home administrator today for comment. We have not yet heard back.

