Obama vs Trump: Dispute erupts over who would have won

By JOSH LEDERMAN, Associated Press Published:
880f166720f24c93abc509bb05864032

HONOLULU (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama are trading competing claims about who would have won if the 2016 presidential election had been a contest between the two men.

Obama says in a podcast hosted by his former adviser David Axelrod that he’s confident he would have won a majority of Americans if he’d run this year on the vision he’s pursued for the last eight. He says Democrats didn’t communicate that vision clearly enough this year.

But Trump is disputing Obama’s claim. He says on Twitter that Obama should say that, but adds, “I say NO WAY!”880f166720f24c93abc509bb05864032

Trump is suggesting Obama’s record is the reason he wouldn’t have won again. He’s pointing to jobs leaving the U.S., “Obamacare” struggles and the conflict against the Islamic State group.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s