Music City Bowl: What you need to know before you go

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Music City Bowl is just a few days away. The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the Nebraska Huskers in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets are still available for the game.

If you’re looking for tickets, details about the game, or events leading up to the event, you can visit musiccitybowl.com.

A lot of the fun kicks off on Thursday. There will be a Fan Zone on Broadway Street in Nashville.

It will take place on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

There will also be an eating competition and a Battle of the Bands competition featuring country music duo Montgomery Gentry.

Of course, the big event is the football game. The teams arrived at Music City on Monday and are practicing for the matchup.

Head coach of the Vols, Butch Jones, says Team 120 is ready to take on the Huskers.

“We’re here to win the football game and that’s what we talked about. It’s a reward for our seniors there’s a lot of great things and coming and playing in this bowl game, but the bottom line is they come here and know how to manage your time and to win a football game,” Coach Jones said.

Kickoff for The Music City Bowl is Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.

Be sure to check the bag policy before you go. Only clear bags or small clutch bags will be allowed in the stadium.

