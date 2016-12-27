Local urgent care centers see uptick in flu cases, urge public to get vaccine

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- In just the past week, officials with local hospitals and urgent care centers in the Tri-Cities say they’ve seen an uptick in flu cases.

A map we found from the website WebMD shows there are counties across our region where they are tracking what they consider to be severe cold and flu symptoms.

Counties like Unicoi, Scott, and Bristol, Virginia are on that list of places that fall under the category of severe cold and flu symptoms.

Tuesday afternoon we visited the Wellmont Urgent Care Center in Kingsport where officials say there is still time to get vaccinated this flu season.

“Its never too late to get your shot, so the best thing you can do for the flu, is actually get your shot,” Dane Lee said.

Dane Lee is the Medical Director of the Wellmont Urgent Care Centers and said they’ve seen a recent rise in flu cases.

“The past week, we’ve had a rise in flu cases, approximately 60 in the past week,” Lee said.

Mountain States Corporate Director of Infection Prevention Jamie Swift said they too have seen a rise in cases.

“We had across the system 22 cases last week,” Swift said.

Both hospital systems said at this point in the season, those numbers should not alarm you, but its still something you should pay attention to.

“Even 22 is a very low number when we truly start full flu circulation, you will see 80 to 100 plus,” Swift said.

Lee added that its important to be mindful when you are around other people this time of year.

“Protecting yourself from people coughing around you, keeping your hands clean, try not to touch your face,” Lee said.

According to the CDC’s website, while they recommend the flu shot, they are saying the nasal spray flu vaccine should not be used during the 2016-2017 flu season.

