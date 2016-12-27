Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office prepares for traffic safety over New Year’s holiday weekend

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- At least three fatal crashes happened Friday, the day before Christmas Eve.

AAA considers it to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Two of those fatal crashes happened in Southwest Virginia, one in Buchanan County, the other in Wise County.

The third fatal accident killed one person on I-81 in Washington County, Tennessee.

Monday evening we rode along with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office as they showed us how they are working to keep drivers safe ahead of the New Year’s holiday.

“Greene county is up to number 21 for fatalities this year, as opposed to 15 last year,” Finch said.

Finch said with the holiday rush, people have a tendency to get in a hurry to reach their final destination.

“Last week I clocked someone doing 93 in a 55,” Finch said.

Finch said they aren’t just looking for speeders, with New Year’s Eve right around the corner, they are stepping up DUI enforcement.

“Our biggest message if you’ve been drinking, find someone else to drive,” Finch said.

Finch said they are hoping an increased presence on the road will mean a safer holiday for everyone.

“When you drive down the major highway like east or west andrew johnson highway you are likely to see a marked cruiser,” Finch said.

It is not just Greene County stepping up DUI enforcement through the end of the year, officials with both Johnson City and Kingsport police say you can expect more officers on the roadways for this upcoming holiday weekend.

