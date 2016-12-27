Free presidential inauguration tickets being sold for thousands of dollars

By Christina Loscar, WRIC Staff Published: Updated:
tixxxxxx - Trump Inauguration Tickets

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tickets to the presidential inauguration on January 20 are free, but some people are selling them online for thousands of dollars.

The presidential inauguration website explains tickets for the swearing-in ceremony are assigned but you can request them from members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Tickets are usually assigned by early December.

Tickets are for sale on websites like greatseats.com for anywhere from $500 to $14,749 each.

If you want to watch President-Elect Donald Trump be sworn in or go to the parade but don’t have tickets, you still can. There will be non-ticketed viewing areas.

