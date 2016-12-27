Blood drive scheduled in memory of Dana and Sara Keeling

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive this week in memory of 20-year-old Dana Keeling and 3-year-old Sara Keeling.

The mother and daughter died after injuries sustained in an apartment fire in November in Elizabethton.

Dana’s mother, Emma Grindstaff, worked with the American Red Cross to organize the blood drive.

It will take place on Thursday, December 29 from 10:00 a.m. To 2:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Unaka High School.

To make an appointment call 1.800.Red.Cross or visit Redcrossblood.org.

The America Red Cross says it is in critical need of blood donors right now.

