Bills fire coach Rex Ryan ahead of last game of season

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WIVB/AP) — The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday morning that head coach Rex Ryan and assistant head coach Rob Ryan had been relieved of their duties.

The announcement about the Ryans comes after the Bills’ 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve. The loss brought the Bills to a 7-8 record, with one game against the New York Jets remaining in the season. The loss extended the NFL’s longest active playoff drought to 17 seasons.

Ryan was 15-16 in two seasons with Buffalo.

The Bills also said on Twitter that Ryan’s brother, Rob Ryan, was fired from his position as an assistant head coach with the responsibility to oversee defense. Rob was hired in January to improve a defense that finished 19th in the NFL last year.

Rex Ryan came to Buffalo saying this would be his last job after six seasons with the Jets.

The Bills owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, hired Ryan as a defensive specialist with the belief that he could bring the team back to relevance.

The Bills will play the Jets, who Rex Ryan formerly coached, on Sunday.

Anthony Lynn has been named interim head coach of the Bills.

