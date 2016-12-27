After three local hospitals fined in 2015, all avoid penalties for hospital-acquired conditions in 2016

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Recently released federal data shows our region’s hospitals are not among the worst in the nation when it comes to hospital-acquired conditions, which is an improvement from 2015.

When the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services penalized 769 hospitals across the country for not doing enough to prevent conditions like blood clots, bed sores and infections, Tri-Cities hospitals were not on the list.

“We have had a marked decrease over the last 18 months of our infections,” Holston Valley Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Smithgall said. “We’ve been continually improving.”

HVMC was one of three local hospitals penalized by CMS in 2015 for hospital-acquired conditions. Wellmont Health System Chief Financial Officer Todd Dougan says the penalty cost HVMC roughly $490,000 in 2015.

“It’s not the dollars so much as just the fact of being on that list that gets our attention,” he said.

“Our goal is to have zero infections at Holston Valley and we’re striving to do that and so we’ve invested a lot of energy in educating our staff on the new evidence that comes out about how to prevent these kinds of infections,” Smithgall said. “Anything that you can be fiscally penalized for makes you really aware of that situation, but certainly our goal would be we are monitoring many, many things in our hospital that we are not fiscally penalized for, because it’s the right thing to do for our patients and it’s good quality care.”

She says HVMC is working to do even more to prevent urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections and ventilator-associated infections in its Intensive Care Unit.

“Our goal is to prevent that infection even in our sickest patients,” she said.

The federal government also penalized Wellmont’s Hawkins County Memorial Hospital roughly $25,000 in 2015, according to Dougan.

Mountain States Health Alliance’s Smyth County Community Hospital received a roughly $68,000 penalty in 2015, according to MSHA.

“A hospital the size of Smyth County can truly get into the penalty phase with one infection and that’s what happened,” MSHA Corporate Director of Infection Prevention Jamie Swift said.

Swift says that penalty was the result of one surgical site infection. However, in 2016, she says the system has continued to improve. CMS started penalizing underperforming hospitals three years ago and during that time, Swift says Johnson City Medical Center, the region’s largest hospital, has never received a penalty.

“It really means that we are striving to do the right thing every time with every patient,” she said. “We’re not perfect. We always to strive to get better, but I think being able to say that (JCMC’s) received no penalties is a huge step for us.”

Wellmont’s chief financial officer says whether a hospital makes the hospital-acquired condition list can change by something as simple as the federal government changing how much weight its formula gives certain infections. If patients have concerns or questions, Wellmont urges them to ask.

“We need our patients and families to help us as well,” Smithgall said. “We want everyone to be alert and aware of what’s going on, because it’s more than just the healthcare providers that are impacting them.”

Dougan says Wellmont is measured by 23 other performance programs as well. He says although the hospital-acquired condition data is important, patients should also review CMS’ hospital rankings before making a decision about which facility is best for their needs and most importantly, talk to their doctors.

“The best source is that patient’s physician and talking about their particular condition and where is the best place to have that condition addressed,” Dougan said.

