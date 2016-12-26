Vols, Huskers to honor Gatlinburg fire victims during Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Both the Tennessee Volunteers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will honor the victims of the Gatlinburg wildfires during the Music City Bowl on Friday.

Both teams pledged to be #MountainTough for the game. The Vols will be wearing their Smokey Grey uniforms for the game, posting on social media saying, “We are wearing our hearts on our sleeves to honor the victims of the Gatlinburg wildfires.”

Coach Jones says he also has another tribute planned, but will announce it later in the week.

The official Huskers account tweeted Monday saying they, too, would be honoring the fire victims. They posted a photo of the team’s helmets decorated with a “Mountain Tough” decal and a message saying, “We’ll be keeping the people of Gatlinburg in our thoughts this week as they continue to recover from the wildfires. #MountainTough”

Fourteen people died in the fires the night of November 28 and more than 2,400 buildings were damaged or destroyed. The estimated amount of damage is around $500 million.

The Music City Bowl is December 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The game will feature a 3:30 p.m. E/T kickoff on ESPN.