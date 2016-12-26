Tennessee Volunteers arrives in Nashville for the Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Volunteers are now in Nashville where they’ll face Nebraska in the Music City bowl on Friday.

Earlier this morning the Vols boarded a bus in Knoxville and rolled into Nashville around 5:15 this afternoon.

Head coach Butch Jones has been pleased with the Vols preparation for the bowl game, so far against the Cornhuskers and now hopes they can carry it over to Nashville.

With so many bowls….some feel they are becoming “watered down,” but coach Jones doesn’t see it that way.

The Vols and Cornhuskers kick-off on Friday at 3:30, News Channel 11 sports will be there and will begin live reports on Thursday.