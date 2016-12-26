Officer Involved Shooting Leaves Suspect in Hospital

Jefferson County, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it is looking into an officer involved shooting that happened over the weekend in Jefferson County.

Investigations said a Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy shot a man Friday night after responding to reports of a dispute in which a man was armed with a knife.

When deputies entered the home is when the man attacked the officers, police said.

One officer fired a single shot, hitting the suspect, who was then airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Jefferson County Sheriff said that hours later, someone showed up at the hospital with a stab wound to the face.

Deputies told News Channel 11, the victim had been stabbed by the same man who earlier had attacked officers.

News Channel 11 will continue to follow this developing story.

