New laws to go into effect Jan. 1 in Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Multiple new laws will go into effect in Tennessee on January 1.

One of the laws will decrease the fee for a lifetime handgun carry permit.

Beginning on Sunday, the fee will decrease from $500 to $200 for existing handgun carry permit holders.

It will be $315 for initial applicants.

Instructor Stanley Shell with the ‘Unaka Rod and Gun Club’ says he thinks this will encourage more people to get their permits.

“I think that’s great, you know for a young person that plans on exercising their second amendment right and getting their permit, I would advise if they have the extra money and they can get it right now go ahead and do it,” Shell said.

A different law will lower the age for receiving a handgun carry permit from 21 years of age to 18 years of age.

Only those who are honorably discharged or a retired veteran of the U.S. Armed forces or a service member on active duty status.

Bob Hopping is also an instructor at ‘Unaka Rod and Gun Club’. He says he agrees with this new law.

“It’s sort of foolish to say they can defend our country here’s a fully automatic rifle, go out and do that and then oh no we’re not going to trust you with a handgun for self defense,” Hopping explained.

Also beginning January 1, breweries in Tennessee will be able to brew and sale beer and cider with a higher alcohol content.

Currently the limit is 6.2% but the new law raises it to 10.1%.

Right now, a person can purchase high-gravity beer, which is beer with a higher alcohol content, but it has to be made out of state.

Here are a few other laws that will go into effect January 1, 2017 in Tennessee:

Chapter Number 1021, Bill Number SB0035 : Probation and Parole – As enacted, makes a person who commits vehicular homicide where alcohol or drugs were involved ineligible for probation. – Amends TCA Title 40, Chapter 35, Part 3.

Chapter Number 1025, Bill Number SB0593: Sentencing – As enacted, creates a new sentencing enhancement factor when the defendant committed the offense of robbery, aggravated robbery, or especially aggravated robbery on the premises of a licensed pharmacy in an effort to unlawfully obtain, sell, give, or exchange a controlled substance, controlled substance analogue, or other illegal drug. – Amends TCA Section 40-35-114.

Chapter Number 748, Bill Number HB1495: Driver Licenses – As enacted, deletes requirement that a person’s driver license be suspended for an additional like period if convicted of driving on a suspended or revoked license; allows a court to order issuance of a restricted driver license contingent on the person participating in a payment plan for any unpaid fines or costs. – Amends TCA Title 55.

