Mall at Johnson City busy with post-Christmas shoppers, returns

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Christmas may be over, but Monday, holiday shopping was still in full swing.

Shoppers were out and about, returning gifts and taking advantage of some major post-Christmas markdowns.

A quick look around the Mall at Johnson City and you’ll see plenty of signs marking some major sales.

On Monday, people took advantage.

“We’re just trying to find some good deals, things we weren’t able to find at Christmas,” said Margaret Edwards.

“My kids have gift cards and they want to spend them,” said Becca Perry.

Megan Garlend works at Hallmark in the mall. She’s seeing shoppers eager to get their hands on some deals.

“We had about 20 people outside when we came in this morning,” Garlend said.

Garlend said the store hired a few extra employees for the holiday season. Monday, she said, it was all hands on deck.

“We make most of our money today out of the whole entire year, today is our busiest day for sure,” said Garlend.

A busy day, it seems, for those looking to bring some new things home, but we also spoke to some people looking to bring some things back.

“We’re returning some items that we got,” said Angela Hill. “We brought all of our receipts, we kept them in a plastic bag so we have everything we need, and everything in here is going back.”

One final holiday rush before things are expected to slow down tomorrow.

The mall said hours are extended Monday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. They will return to their normal hours – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Tuesday.

