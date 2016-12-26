Local church works to help two-year-old diagnosed with Leukemia

The Holston View United Methodist Church is working to help the Delano family, whose two-year-old Micah, was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. They are doing this by hosting a blood drive with the Marsh Regional Blood Center.

WEBER CITY, TN (WJHL)- The Holston View United Methodist Church is working to help the Delano family, whose two-year-old Micah, was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. They are doing this by hosting a blood drive with the Marsh Regional Blood Center.

It will be on Wednesday from 9:00-5:00pm at the Church. The donation process will take around 30 minutes.

“He has such great spirits and so does his family, they are amazing,” Savanna Huffman, with the Daycare at Holston View United Methodist Church, said.

Staff with the church said that this is a family who gives back to the community, which is why they are doing whatever they can to help.

A blood drive is not the only thing that the church is doing to help the Delano family. They are also selling t-shirts, which can be purchased at the blood drive or by contacting the Holston View Pre School and Daycare at 276-386-3149.