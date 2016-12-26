Knoxville police find 2 small children after welfare check

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It was Christmas night and Knoxville Police Department officers Garrett Fontanez and Brian Mason, along with the Knoxville Fire Department were conducting a welfare check at a home.

Knoxville Police Department said a woman living at the house was under the influence of what was believed to be Xanax. While tending to the woman, police said two small children under the age of four were discovered.

The mother of the children had been arrested earlier Sunday for vehicle theft, according to police. Officers said it is believed the children had been staying at multiple residences and had no other relatives in the immediate area.

Due to the condition of the woman living at the house, officers immediately removed the children, giving them food and letting them watch a movie in the back of their cruiser while they waited for the Department of Children’s Services to come for the children.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.