A little boy was already having the time of his life at this Carolina Panthers game on Saturday.

He’s got gifts on the field from the mascot.

But it gets better, because the best gift was saved for last, the mascot reveals that the little boy’s father is hiding in the sled.

His father, David Fletcher, just got home from behind deployed overseas on the U-S-S San Antonio

and it’s obvious that this kid’s Christmas was officially made.