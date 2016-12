RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A Virginia lawmaker has filed a bill that would prohibit the use of cellphones while driving with limited

exceptions. The Free-Lance Star reports Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell filed a bill this month that would require a hands-free

device be used to make calls behind the wheel. Surovell says he spends a lot of time on Interstate 95 and sees motorists “staring

at the phone in their hands.”