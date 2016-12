Four Cocke County inmates are on the run after after a breakout on Christmas day. Our sister station WATE in Knoxville is reporting that the breakout happened after a water line break at the jail.

Two of the escapees have been captured. The four still on the loose are:

John Thomas Shehee, 28,

Harce Wade Allen, 28,

Eric S. Click, 29,

David Wayne Frazier, 54,

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cocke County jail at 423-623-6023