Kingsport homeowner escapes Christmas morning fire

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Kingsport woman said she’s lucky to be alive this Christmas after escaping a fire in her home.

The fire started on Cranshaw Drive in Kingsport just after 9 a.m.

Fire crews tell News Channel 11 nearly one-fourth of the house was in flames, including the kitchen and bathroom.

Homeowner, Mary Sexton said she was cooking a Christmas meal and grease in her kitchen caused the blaze.

“The lord was watching after me and it’s his birthday that’s what we are supposed to be worrying about not this stuff. I’m just thankful that everything is fine, we’ll be okay,” Sexton said.

Both the Sullivan West Volunteer Fire Department and Warriors Path Volunteer Fire Department responded, crews are still surveying the extent of the damage.

Copyright 2016 WJHL. All rights reserved.