Johnson City Fire Dept. works to brighten spirit at Niswonger Children’s Hospital

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Fire Department worked to make Christmas special for the patients at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital. They did this by bringing toys to each child spending the holiday in the hospital.

This is something the department has been doing for the last few years.

“We can’t be with our family, so I can’t think of any better place to celebrate with these kids who are going through a hard time,” Adam Momberger, with the Johnson City Fire Department, said.

Passing out toys wasn’t the only thing fire crews did. They also gave the children tours of their fire engine. Staff at the hospital said that this event helps brighten the children’s spirit during a difficult time.

“It just makes it a little bit easier and a little bit more normal of a Christmas while they’re in the hospital,” Lacey Mcinturff, with the Niswonger Children’s Hospital, explained.

