Haven of Mercy feeds thousands this Christmas

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A 42-year tradition at a local ministry aims to feed thousands in our area during the holiday season.

Haven of Mercy Ministries in Johnson City served and delivered meals to nearly 4,000 people this Christmas.

Hundreds of volunteers spent days preparing turkeys, hams, and more to help feed the homeless and people in need in our community.

It’s an event that touches the lives of organizers as well as people who rely on the help.

“A lot of them are my friends I’ve known them for years, I’ve ministered to them, and they come to Chapel, Pastor Grant Rockley said.

A once homeless woman we spoke with said the organization has done a lot to help her.

“They took me in they’ve clothed me, they’ve fed me, giving me a place to live, these people are awesome, god is so good here,” Janet Owmby said.

Donations from across our area helped support the cause. Santa also stopped by to pass out toys to children at the event.

