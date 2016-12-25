Gatlinburg children get Christmas teddy bears

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A couple from Virginia set out on a mission, to bring teddy bears to children in Gatlinburg for Christmas. Jason and Beverly Markle found organization who helped make their mission a reality, Emerald City Ministries.

The Markle’s say they felt led to do this because just a decade ago they lost everything they owned in a house fire.

So, they loaded a cargo van full of stuffed animals and teddy and bears and made the 450 mile trip from Virginia to Gatlinburg.

Jason says the response to what they’re doing has been positive.

“The response is overwhelming and the outpouring of support from people we know and don’t know is impressive,” he said.

Reverend Doc Waddell with Emerald City Ministries says the toys that weren’t handed out tonight will be given out through out the year.

“Everyday is a good day to make someone smile,” he said.

After the holidays are over, Emerald City Ministries will open a free store to help out families in need and those affected by the wildfires. The store will have toys, food, clothes and other day-to-day necessities.