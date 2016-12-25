DC police: Officer shoots, injures knife-wielding man

WASHINGTON (AP) – District of Columbia police say an officer shot and injured a knife-wielding man who ignored commands to drop his weapon.

Police say in a news the incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. Sunday when officers were called to the 3200 block of Walnut Street for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, police say, the officers found a man armed with a knife. Police say the man ignored the officers’ commands to drop the weapon and at least one officer fired, striking the man. The release says they recovered the knife at the scene.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and one officer has been placed on routine administrative leave. The officers involved were wearing body cameras and the footage will be reviewed in the investigation.

