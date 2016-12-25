Body found next to river bank in Washington County, TN

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found next to a river bank off Herb Hodge Road.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tells News Channel 11 the body was of a partially clothed white female who appears to be in her 30’s or 40’s.

Passerby’s reported the body to police shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WJHL. All rights reserved.