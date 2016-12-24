Three people arrested after police chase in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Three people have been arrested after leading Bristol police on a short chase Friday morning. Authorities tried to stop a Nissan Altima at a traffic stop on Interstate 381 Northbound, the driver kept going. The pursuit involved low speeds, reaching 49 mph on Northbound Interstate 81.

Police say the driver of the Nissan Altima refused to open the door for officers, nor would he open the window. Officers were forced to break out the driver’s window in order to remove him from the vehicle.

The other two passengers complied with commands to exit the vehicle. The backseat passenger was being searched and handcuffed when he began to resist and attempted to remove something from his pocket. He was restrained and after searching the individual a small caliber handgun was found.

According to police, a female passenger had possession a syringe containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, along with a large amount of money. Additional narcotics and another handgun were also found in the vehicle.

Police arrested the driver 31-year old Paul Whitt and charge him with 3 counts of Possession of Schedule I or II Narcotics, Driving While Suspended, and Eluding. Backseat passenger 23-year-old Zachary Smith-Lysons was arrested and charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Obstruction of Justice. 33-year-old Chelsey Doss was in the front see of the car. She is charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Narcotics With Intent To

Distribute, Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

All three are being held in the Bristol, Virginia Jail without bond.

Copyright 2016 WJHL. All rights reserved.