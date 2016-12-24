Store employee fatally shoots armed robber in western NC

CANDLER, N.C. (AP) – Authorities in western North Carolina say a man was fatally shot while trying to rob a store.

Local media outlets report that Buncombe County deputies responding to an attempted robbery at Tienda Mexicana in Candler about 8:30 p.m. Friday found the would-be thief lying on the ground outside the store. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his name.

The sheriff’s office says the employee who called 911 told deputies the man brandished a gun, and the two exchanged gunfire.

The store sells Mexican and South American food.

