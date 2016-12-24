Santa delivers meals, toys to hundreds in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Greeneville residents were in for a treat this Christmas Eve as Santa and his helpers spread holiday cheer through the streets.

The Greeneville Fire and Police Departments made twelve stops throughout the city, handing out nearly 2,000 bags of food and toys to families in need.

It’s all part of an over 60-year long tradition of helping one another during the holiday season.

“It just tickles me to death to see how they do this for the kids and bring them presents, give the bags out to the kids and everything, it’s just wonderful,” Greeneville resident, Irene Hamilton said.

Hamilton also said this event brightens her family’s Christmas every year and it’s making the Greeneville community a better place to live.

