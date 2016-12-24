Secret Santa comes through with hard to find gift

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Christmas came early this year for a nine-year-old girl from Bristol, TN.

Melanie McClellan dreamed of opening the popular Hatchimal toy this holiday season and that came true all because of a Good Samaritan playing some Secret Santa fun.

“It’s a Hatchimal!” McClellan said as she opened the gift.

Her mother, Ashley Widner said it was the number one thing on her list.

A 16-year-old Secret Santa from Bristol saw our previous story on the family’s struggle to find the popular toy and decided he wanted to give his Hatchimal to Melanie.

“I waited at several different locations for several hours at a time; there was never enough for each person in line. I just gave up,” Widner said.

Together, Ashley and Melanie carefully opened the packaging, revealing a life-like hatching egg.

“It’s sneezing,” McClellan said.

Not long after, a cuddly friend came to life; Melanie named him Luke.

Ashley was at a loss for words at the generosity of a stranger.

“Honestly, I can’t believe that anybody would be that nice to give up one. I just really want to thank the person who gave it to us, it really means a lot,” Widner said.

This holiday surprise came just in time for Christmas morning.

“It’s really a Christmas blessing,” Widner said.

We spoke with the Secret Santa’s mother and she said her 16-year-old son Jacob bought the toy in the hopes of selling it later but after watching our story a few weeks ago, he decided to spread some holiday cheer instead.

Copyright 2016 WJHL. All rights reserved.