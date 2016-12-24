Driver trying to pass cars hits truck head-on, killing teen

LAUREL PARK, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a Henderson County high school senior was killed in a head-on crash with a car whose driver was trying to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone.

Local media outlets report 17-year-old Derek Miller died at the scene Thursday night. He was a senior at East Henderson High School.

Trooper Kelly Rhodes says Miller’s pickup truck was struck by a BMW driven by 35-year-old Matthew Schmieder, who was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Rhodes says Schmieder was traveling about 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. Troopers are awaiting the results of a blood sample before charging Schmieder.

Rhodes says Schmieder’s license was already suspended for a series of accidents and speeding tickets.

