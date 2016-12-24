Driver killed in single car crash on I-81

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A driver was killed overnight in a single car crash on Interstate 81.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Cynthia Christianson was traveling northbound when her 2014 Honda CRV lost control.

Investigators say her SUV hit the median, ejecting her before flipping several times.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on the south side of the interstate.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

