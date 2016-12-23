VSP: Woman charged with reckless driving following two-vehicle crash on I-81 in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Va. Friday.

According to the release from VSP, troopers responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 32 around 1:15 p.m.

VSP said a Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate, crossed the median, hit the guardrail and went airborne.

The Elantra then landed partially on top of a Hyundai Sonata, which was traveling north on the interstate.

VSP said the driver of the Elantra, a 38-year-old woman from Buffalo, N.Y., was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

She was charged with reckless driving.

The driver of the Sonata, an 88-year-old man from Signal Mountain, Tenn., was also flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Both driver were wearing their seat belts.

The northbound lanes of I-81 were cleared and reopened around 2:40 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WJHL. All rights reserved.