VSP: One killed, one injured in Buchanan Co. crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police troopers responded to a fatal crash in Buchanan County, Va. Friday morning.

According to a VSP news release, troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Route 80 near Route 602.

VSP said a 2005 Ford F-150 truck was traveling north on Route 80 when it ran off the left said of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver of the F-150, Christine Lockhart, 52, of Vansant, Va., was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center by VSP Med-Flight for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger in the truck, Rosa K. Lockhart, 81, also of Vansant, Va., died at the scene.

Both Christine and Rosa Lockhart were wearing their seat belts, according to VSP.

VSP’s Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting in the crash investigation, which is ongoing.

According to VSP, speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

VSP said Route 80 was reopened to traffic around 12:55 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WJHL. All rights reserved.