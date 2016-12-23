Missouri mom killed, two daughters injured in Wise Co. crash; Coeburn woman charged

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police officials confirmed a Missouri woman died following a head-on crash on Route 58 in Wise County Friday afternoon.

According to a VSP news release, the crash happened just before 2:50 p.m. on Route 58, less than a mile east of Route 72 in the town of Coeburn, Va.

VSP said a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling east on Route 58 when it stopped in the middle of the highway upon approaching a DUI checkpoint being conducted by the Coeburn Police Department and Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

The Equinox reportedly made an abrupt U-turn and started driving west in the eastbound travel lane, where it then crashed head-on into a 2007 Dodge Magnum.

The driver — Samantha Rae Dennis, 36, of Coeburn, Va. — was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released. She is currently in State Police custody.

Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp told News Channel 11 that Dennis has been charged with felony murder and felony eluding.

The driver of the Dodge Magnum, Rebecca W. Starling, 32, of St. Charles, Mo., died at the scene of the crash.

Her two daughters — ages 2 and 5 — were also in the vehicle and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The 5-year-old reportedly had serious, but non-life threatening injuries and the 2-year-old had minor injuries.

