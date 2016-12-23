Tri-Cities Santa rides bike through area spreading Christmas cheer

(WJHL) – Santa Claus is getting help around the globe and one Tri-Cities man has earned the trust to do so for more than a decade.

If you see him, you’re likely to do a double take — Santa, decked out in a suit, riding his bike to his next destination to bring joy and laughter.

His ride may be different, but when you look and meet Paul Nave, the Santa similarities are tough to miss.

Nave is your average 63-year-old retired man with a few exceptions.

That long white beard? Yep, it’s real. Those small frame reading glasses? Real too. No, that’s not makeup. Those are his rosy red cheeks. That red fleece jacket and pants? One of Paul’s three Santa suits.

Ok, so maybe Paul isn’t your average 63-year-old man.

For the past 12 years, Paul has made more than 30 bicycle trips around the Tri-Cities all in an effort to bring a little Christmas cheer to anyone lucky enough to catch a glimpse of Ole Saint Nick.

Paul’s not really sure why he decided to put on the Santa suit in the first place, but one things for sure — the folks around the Tri-Cities enjoy watching him ride down the highway always smiling and spreading Christmas joy.

So, if you see Paul out, don’t forget to say hello.

