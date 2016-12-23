Governor Bill Haslam posts a Christmas message

(WJHL) – Governor Bill Haslam and his wife Crissy posted a very special Christmas message on social media of Friday.

Tennessee’s power couple expressed their pride in Tennesseans.

The Haslams commented on the tough year that we’ve experienced in Tennessee and mentioned events such as the tragic bus crash in Chattanooga, the deadly and destructive wildfires in Sevier County and the devastating tornadoes.

“These events have broken our hearts,” said Crissy Haslam. “but they have not broken our spirit. Tennesseans have done what we always do volunteer.

Adding to his wife’s comment,”In Chattanooga, in Gatlinburg, in Athens and in places in between. I’ve seen so many neighbors helping neighbors-donating time money and resources and above all praying for those in our state who are hurting,”said Bill.

Very special guests joined @CrissyHaslam and me to read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas and light the tree at the State Capitol #SantaClaus pic.twitter.com/hAjyYjClxj — Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) November 29, 2016