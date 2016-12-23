Tennessee Chosen Few basketball camp held at Carver Recreational Center

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Chosen Few held it’s first December basketball camp this week at the Carver Recreational Center in Johnson City.

The camp focused on teaching kids the fundamentals of basketball, while also teaching them life lessons.

Coach Damon Johnson led the camp and said his organization is focused on preparing kids for high school and the next level of basketball.

Johnson said they had a great attendance with more than 30 kids participating in the camp.

The camp’s last class was on Friday.

