Wellmont names Tammy Albright president of Takoma Regional Hospital

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Wellmont announced Friday morning that Tammy Albright, a woman with 22 years experience in the health care and in the community, has been promoted president of Takoma Regional Hospital.

Albright has been the hospital’s chief nursing officer since 2011. Wellmont says she’s played a key role in the hospital’s advancements through multiple initiatives in Greene County and surrounding communities.

“Tammy is a dynamic leader who has developed a long track record of success with innovative methods to provide the best possible experience for patients and their families,” said Eric Deaton, Wellmont’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “She has a keen understanding of the clinical care delivery system and produced impressive results in recent years as part of the hospital’s leadership team. We look forward to watching her continue taking Takoma Regional’s quality of care to the next level.”

Albright will become Takoma’s next president when ownership of the hospital transfers from Adventist Health System to Wellmont. She will succeed Dennis Kiley, who has served as interim president since August 2015.

“I have worked closely with Tammy for 16 months and am convinced she is an outstanding choice for president of Takoma Regional,” Kiley said. “Throughout her tenure at the hospital, she has excelled when she has been entrusted with positions of increasing responsibility. Her outstanding skill set and commitment to extending the healing ministry of Christ have prepared her for this next stage of professional growth.”

Both health care systems are working towards finalizing the transaction before the end of the month – pending approval by the state.

See: Wellmont assumes sole ownership of Takoma Regional

Wellmont says Albright began her career in health care in 1994 as a nurse and has served numerous roles such as a nursing in intensive care, surgical, anesthesia, and as a clinical nurse leader. She went on to more administrative roles at Takoma in 2007.

“Takoma Regional is rooted in quality, and we will continue our upward trajectory as part of Wellmont Health System,” Albright said. “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to lead our hospital and collaborate with our colleagues at Wellmont to share best practices that will produce optimal results for patients. I also look forward to continuing our partnership with the community, which has strongly supported us and enabled us to improve the lives of so many of our friends and neighbors.”

Albright graduated from ETSU with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and earned a master of business administration degree from King College.

She also serves numerous roles in the community.

See also: Wellmont: Plan to become owner of Takoma Regional Hospital still on