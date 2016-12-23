Study: Low mudslide, landslide risk after Sevier County wildfire

Associated Press Published:
Look at wildfire on Chimney Tops in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (Report It! Chris Higgins Photography)
Look at wildfire on Chimney Tops in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (Report It! Chris Higgins Photography)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – A federal research team says there’s low risk of mudslides and landslides following deadly East Tennessee wildfires.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it would take four-tenths of an inch of rain in 15 minutes to cause landslides or mudslides in the burned area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. That rate of rain happens there every two to five years.

The research says the most vulnerable areas are within the park, and the Gatlinburg businesses and homes bordering the park are considerably less likely to be affected by a landslide or mudslide.

The USGS Landslide Hazards Program study is the first ever hazard assessment of an Eastern wildfire.

On Nov. 28, gale-force winds spread wildfires to the Gatlinburg area, killing 14 people and destroying or damaging thousands of buildings.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s