Man writes heartbreaking post after losing pregnant girlfriend in car accident

BEND, Ore. (WFLA) – A man’s post to his pregnant girlfriend is going viral for the most heartbreaking reason.

“You made me promise not to announce our baby to the world until 20 weeks when we found out the sex,” Brandon Forseth wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

“You were 18 weeks pregnant with my first child, and I lost you both last night.”

Oregon State Police confirm Kylee Bruce, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident after losing control of her car and being struck by another vehicle on a highway in Bend, Oregon.

Forseth goes on to write about listening to his child’s heartbeat for the first time and how amazing of a mother he knew Bruce would be.

“I couldn’t keep you safe last night,” Forseth wrote. “I should have went with you to Bend like you asked.. I shouldn’t have been too tired, and maybe things would have worked out differently.”

Perhaps most heart-wrenching is Forseth’s description of his girlfriend’s continue presence in the home they shared:

“You’d only lived with me for a short time, but my house was so full with your energy and warmth, it smells like your Scentsies, my closet is filled with your clothes, your coat is hanging by the front door, and your snowboots are on the mat right where you left them before you left last night, but it feels so empty in here right now.”

Forseth includes a photo of his and Bruce’s Christmas stockings, along with a smaller one labeled “baby” accompanied by a sonogram photo.

“Merry Christmas sugar,” Forseth ends the post. “I promise not to open my gifts until Christmas morning.”

A GoFund Me account has been set up to cover Bruce’s memorial expenses.