Man held on $100K bond after pulling out knife on two people in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A man is facing charges of aggravated assault in Johnson City after he allegedly pulled out a knife on two people.

The Johnson City police department reports the incident happened around 12:47 p.m. on Thursday on in the 500 block of North Roan Street.

Police say 67-year-old William Handley was arrested after he pulled out a knife out of his pocket and threatened two people with it.

Handley is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.