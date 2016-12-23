Lack of state funding could push back long-awaited Elizabethton road project

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- A long-awaited state road project in Elizabethton is set to begin in 2017 but a lack of state funding could put the brakes on the improvement plan.

In the spring, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is set to begin the right-of-way phase for the State Route 91 project. The plan calls for a five-mile stretch of W Elk Avenue from Broad Street to Highway 19-E to be repaved. A portion of the road in the area of Mill Street and McArthur Avenue to Roan Street is also slated for widening.

“We’ve already been in discussions with TDOT regarding various right-of-way issues,” said Elizabethton Planning Director Jon Hartman. He said SR-91 is the city’s busiest road with 25,000-30,000 cars traveling on it daily and improvements are needed. “We have various congestion issues at certain points of the day,” Hartman said, “[The improvements] will be, I think, beneficial. [It will] help the safety of the entire road. It’ll hopefully help congestion as well in that area.”

But a six billion dollar backlog in state road projects could bring the project to a halt shortly after it begins. A TDOT spokesperson said the Elizabethton improvement project is funded through the right-of-way phase. The construction phase is estimated to cost $17 million but funding will have to be in place for the plan to continue. Right now, the project would enter the construction phase in 2018 but currently it is on the backlog list. The timeline will depend on available funding.

TDOT Commissioner John Schroer recently spoke about the state’s backlog at a meeting where he explained the problem. “Our revenues have been flat since the last time there was a gas increase in 1986,” Schroer said. “The cost of our construction and inflation has gone up almost 100 percent, practically double since that time. We’ve added more capacity as we build more roads and as they get older it costs more and more dollars to fix them… So income I can use for new projects is decreasing every single year.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has a plan to boost state road funding but has not publicized his plan yet. TDOT said the state is one of only a few states in the nation that operates without a transportation debt. The transportation department said it is hopeful the timeline for the project will stay on track.

