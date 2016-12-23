Kingsport Fire Department: Fire intentionally set at McDonald’s on Lynn Garden Drive

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) -The Kingsport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the McDonald’s restaurant on Lynn Garden Drive.

According to KFD’s public information officer Barry Brickey, the fire was intentionally set in the bathroom.

The fire department reports the fire sprinkler put out the flames before the crews arrived.

KFD’s Station 5 is next door to the restaurant.

The case is being investigated by the fire marshal.

Very few details are known at this time. News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.