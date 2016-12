Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee provides helps to make sure that local veterans get a chance to visit the memorials in Washington DC that have been built in honor of their bravery and sacrifices.

Honor Flight NE TN’s director, Edie Lowry joined Chris to talk about how you can help Honor Flight NE TN in their mission and have a great time doing it at the Honor Flight New Year’s Eve Celebration. For more information, check out their Facebook page.