Haven of Mercy to feed thousands on Christmas Day; Volunteers still needed

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Haven of Mercy is working to ensure everyone has a warm meal this Sunday, with their annual Christmas dinner. They will begin serving food at noon on Christmas Day.

According to staff with Haven of Mercy, they expect to have 4,200 mouths to feed. Last year they fed 4,000.

Making sure everyone has a warm meal isn’t the only thing they are doing to spread the holiday cheer. Santa Claus will be at Haven of Mercy beginning at 3:00pm on Sunday, where he will pass out gifts to every child.

For folks who can’t leave their home this holiday, but need a warm meal, staff at Haven of Mercy said they will deliver a meal for every person in the household. Deliveries will begin at 11:30am on Sunday.

However, in order to have a successful Christmas dinner staff is asking for the community to help by volunteering. They need people to help prepare food beginning on Friday, as well as serve and deliver food on Sunday.

People that would like a meal delivered or that would like to volunteer they can call the Mercy of Haven at 423-929-0616.