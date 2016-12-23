Bucs put loss to Vols in perspective with SoCon play approaching

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU men’s basketball team saw its chance of making history come up a bit short Friday night, falling to the Tennessee Vols 72-68. It had been 53 years since Tennessee last made the road trip to Johnson City and there was a great deal of hype surrounding this game, with many knowing the Bucs had a great chance to win

ETSU was unable to snap Tennessee’s unbeaten streak in Johnson City, but now have 6 days to put that game behind them before they hit the floor again on December 29th against Savannah State. The loss stings for, not only the players, but the over 6,000 fans in attendance on Friday. But, in the overall scheme of things, this game has little impact on ETSU moving forward, aside from in-state bragging rights.

“No team in ETSU history has beaten UT at home and it would have meant a lot for us and the community moving forward,” said ETSU senior guard T.J. Cromer. “But conference is about to start and that’s the most important part of the season.”

The Bucs, who are 9-3 entering the Christmas weekend, know their dreams of going dancing all rely on them winning the Southern Conference. ETSU currently sits in the top three in the SoCon in scoring offense, scoring defense, scoring margin, field goal percentage, 3 point field goal percentage, rebounding defense and blocked shots.

The Bucs came up just 5 points shy of a conference title a season ago, after going 14-4 in the SoCon. The Bucs’ non-conference record last season at this time was just 5-5.

“VMI’s a bigger game in my book because we have to win on December 31st from there on out in our league to get where we want to go,” said ETSU head coach Steve Forbes. “It would have been huge for our fans, but as far as in the realm of things, it doesn’t have that big of implications when it comes to where we want to be in March.”