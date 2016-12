VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) – Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said they are working an injury accident.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that a worker and Bob Cat machine fell into a 6-foot hole. The accident happened at the intersection of Rarity Bay Parkway and Hummingbird Drive.

Deputies said the worker was extricated and is in route to the hospital via LifeStar helicopter. No other information is available at this time.

