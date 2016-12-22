TN health commissioner suspends admissions at Kingsport nursing home due to violations

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Health Commissioner suspended new admissions of residents at a Kingsport nursing home, following an investigation which found several violations.

According to a news release, Tennessee Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner suspended admissions of residents to Brookhaven Manor, 2035 Stonebrook Place in Kingsport, effective Dec. 19.

A one-time state civil monetary penalty of $5,001 was also imposed and a special monitor was appointed to review the facility’s operations.

Brookhaven Manor, a 180-bed licensed nursing home, was ordered to not admit any new residents following a complaint investigation and annual survey conducted Nov. 1 through Dec. 7.

According to the release, surveyors found violations of the following standards:

Administration

Performance improvement

Physician services

Infection control

Nursing services

Residents rights

The Commissioner of Health may suspend admissions to a nursing home when conditions are determined to be, or are likely to be, detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents. The order to suspend admissions remains effective until conditions have been and continue to remain corrected. A copy of the order must be posted at the public entrance where it can be plainly seen.”

In the release, the nursing home has the right to a hearing about the suspension of admissions before the Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities or an administrative judge.

Copyright 2016 WJHL. All rights reserved.