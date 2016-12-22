THP investigates trooper’s error after tow truck driver discovers body in crashed vehicle

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating how one of its troopers didn’t notice a Seymour man’s body in the floorboard of a crashed vehicle. The body was later found by a tow truck driver.

Lt. Bill Miller says the crash was reported Monday morning just before 2 a.m. on Old French Road at Gov. John Sevier Highway in South Knox County. It was eventually determined the driver of a 2002 Dodge Caravan, Michael Floyd, 40, failed to stop for a stop sign and ran into an embankment. It’s not known how many people were in the minivan at the time of the crash and it remains under investigation.

Dispatchers called Floyd’s Wrecker Service to tow away the vehicle. The tow truck driver picked the vehicle up and brought it back to Floyd’s. Owner Terry Floyd says the driver opened the door and found a man’s body in the floor of the vehicle. Lt. Miller says the body was determined to be that of Michael Floyd and it was partially hidden by the minivan’s deployed airbag.

Terry Floyd says they immediately called THP who immediately responded. Lt. Miller says THP is conducting a thorough investigation about how they made the error and they have apologized to Michael Floyd’s widow. The cause of his death is still being investigated.